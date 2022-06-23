Maharashtra Political Crisis Latest Update: The political crisis in Maharashtra refuses to die down as the ruling Shiv Sena on Thursday filed a fresh plea in the state assembly seeking disqualification of rebel MLAs who are now lodged in a hotel in Guwahati. As per reports, the Shiv Sena has sought action against 12 MLAs who did not attend a party meeting. In this regard, a letter has been sent to the deputy speaker demanding disqualification of the MLAs. Notably, only 13 MLAs attended the meeting at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s residence, Matoshree, on Thursday evening.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Fans Dig Old Video of Her Seeking Downfall of Uddhav Thackeray Amid Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'Kal Tera Ghamand Tutega...' | Watch

Key meet tomorrow

The Shiv Sena said a key meeting of the party will be held on Friday at 1 PM at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai. Zilla Pramukhs of the party have been called for the meet. The development comes a day after Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting of Mumbai Sampark Pramukhs. Also Read - No Way We Will Go Back, Says Eknath Shinde As Shiv Sena Offers Olive Branch To Rebel MLAs

Shinde gets support of 42 MLAs

On the other hand, Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde claimed to have garnered the support of 42 party MLAs, crossing the number of MLAs required to buck the anti-defection law. Also Read - Floor Test Will Decide Who Has The Majority, Says Sharad Pawar As Maharashtra Crisis Snowballs

Congress, NCP extend support to MVA

In the meantime, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party have extended their support to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Earlier in the day, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the fate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra will be decided on the floor of the Legislative Assembly, and the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition will prove its majority in a trust vote.

Sharad Pawar breaks silence

Addressing a press conference, Pawar asserted that the BJP has played a role in the crisis that has befallen the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

“The fate of the MVA government will be decided in the Assembly, not in Guwahati (where the rebels are camping). The MVA will prove its majority on the floor of the House,” Pawar said.

Asked about deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s statement that he did not see the BJP’s role in the rebellion within the Sena, Pawar said he did not agree with his nephew.

“Ajit Pawar may have said so because he does not know BJP leaders from outside Maharashtra. I know them. Even Eknath Shinde has said a national party has assured him of all assistance,’ Pawar said.

As other national parties like BSP, CPM, CPI, Congress and NCP have no role to play in destabilizing the MVA, Shinde was referring only to the BJP, he said.

On Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s statement that the Sena was ready to quit the MVA if the rebels relented, Pawar said the statement was made to bring them back to Mumbai. Pawar also said the MVA government has performed well in the last two and a half years, and it would be “political ignorance” to call the coalition a failed experiment.

List of Shiv Sena MLAs whose names proposed for disqualification: