Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: A day after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government suffered a big jolt in the MLC elections, Shiv Sena leader and cabinet minister Eknath Shinde and his 11 loyalists (MLAs) have reportedly moved to a hotel in Gujarat’s Surat. Though nothing has been confirmed, the Sena leader is expected to address media at noon today. If reports are to be believed, the MLAs with Shinde are miffed with the top brass, indicating a major setback for the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Maharashtra Political Crisis.Also Read - Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2022: BJP Wins 5 Seats; NCP, Sena Bag 2 Each; List of Winners

  • 11:43 AM IST

    Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: Amid the ongoing crisis, Mahesh Tapase, spokesperson for the Nationalist Congress Party, told a leading news channel that the future of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is ‘absolutely safe’.

  • 11:41 AM IST

    Maharashtra Political Crisis: If BJP sources are to be believed, there are five Independent MLAs at the Surat hotel too.

  • 11:39 AM IST

    Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: Maharashtra is different but is it their property? BJP is the largest party here, and Devendra Fadnavis a popular leader. It is nobody’s property. It can see what you did in 2.5 yrs. It’s our duty to set things right. We care for Maharashtra, they care about power, said Pravin Darekar, BJP.

  • 11:35 AM IST

    Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: Whatever is right for people of Maharashtra will be done. Their interest is more important than the power. If it’s needed for Maharashtra such a movement can take place, said BJP leader Pravin Darekar, when asked about speculations that BJP will soon stake claims to form govt in state.

  • 11:34 AM IST

    Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: Congress leaders meet at party leader Balasaheb Thorat’s official residence, Royal Stone bungalow in Mumbai; party leader Ashok Chavan arrives for the meeting.

  • 11:33 AM IST

    Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: Speaking to reporters on MLC poll results, Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole said BJP misuses its power, they are taking the Indian democracy towards untruthfulness. I am sure the truth will win. I have called a meeting of all Maharashtra Congress leaders today.

  • 11:20 AM IST

    Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: Some MLAs of Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde are currently not reachable. Efforts are being made to topple the MVA government but BJP has to remember that Maharashtra is very different from Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

  • 11:19 AM IST

    Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: “I have heard that our MLAs our in Surat, Gujarat and they are not being allowed to leave. But they will certainly return as all of them are dedicated to Shiv Sena. I trust that all our MLAs will return and everything will be fine”, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

  • 10:49 AM IST

    Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: Besides Khadse, Palghar MLA Srinivas Vanga, Aligarh legislator Mahendra Dalvi and Bhiwandi Rural Shantaram More are also ‘unreachable’, said reports.