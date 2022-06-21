Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: A day after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government suffered a big jolt in the MLC elections, Shiv Sena leader and cabinet minister Eknath Shinde and his 11 loyalists (MLAs) have reportedly moved to a hotel in Gujarat’s Surat. Though nothing has been confirmed, the Sena leader is expected to address media at noon today. If reports are to be believed, the MLAs with Shinde are miffed with the top brass, indicating a major setback for the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Maharashtra Political Crisis.Also Read - Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2022: BJP Wins 5 Seats; NCP, Sena Bag 2 Each; List of Winners