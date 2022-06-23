Maharashtra Political Crisis: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray late on Wednesday vacated his official residence ‘Varsha’ at Malabar Hill to return to his private home ‘Matoshri’ in Bandra along with his family. The move came hours after his emotional appeal to the rebel group of Shiv Sena MLAs, led by Minister Eknath Shinde, that he (Thackeray) was ready to quit both as a CM and as party President, provided the rebels met him and made the demand. Meanwhile, a resolution passed by the Shiv Sena Legislature Party carrying signatures of 34 MLAs that rebel leader Eknath Shinde continues to be the leader, has been sent to the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Following the political crisis, Shiv Sena had removed Eknath Shinde as the party’s legislative party leader. However, the rebels have hit back with the resolution.The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs have said that there is enormous discontent amongst the party workers for forming the government with NCP and Indian National Congress on account of different ideologies.Also Read - After Uddhav’s Address, Eknath Shinde Says Crucial To Get Out Of Unnatural Front For Survival of Party | Key Points

  • 7:41 AM IST

    Kamal Nath couldn’t save his own govt in MP: Shivraj Chouhan’s dig at Congress

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress over its decision to depute senior party leader Kamal Nath as All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer in Maharashtra amid its political crisis. “Congress is counting its last moments,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a public rally in Ujjain.”Kamal Nath (MP Congress chief and former MP CM) has gone to Maharashtra… how will someone who couldn’t save his own govt in Madhya Pradesh, save the Maharashtra government?… Congress is counting its last moments,” Chouhan said.

  • 7:40 AM IST

    MLAs from rebel camp tell Maharashtra Governor, ‘Eknath Shinde still legislative party leader’

    In a letter addressed to the Maharashtra Governor, the ‘rebel’ MLAs have said that the group has reaffirmed Eknath Shinde as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party. This follows the party’s announcement on Tuesday that Shinde has been removed from the post.

    In the letter, the MLAs have cited the compromise of the party’s principle for the discontent among party workers. It said, “The party and its leadership have compromised the party’s principles by aligning with contrasting ideologies for the sake of achieving power in Maharashtra.”

    “There is enormous discontent amongst the cadre of our party (Shiv Sena) for forming the government with the NCP and the Indian National Congress who are ideologically opposed to our party,” it added.

  • 7:39 AM IST

    Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde gathers along with other MLAs in Guwahati.