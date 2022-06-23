Maharashtra Political Crisis: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray late on Wednesday vacated his official residence ‘Varsha’ at Malabar Hill to return to his private home ‘Matoshri’ in Bandra along with his family. The move came hours after his emotional appeal to the rebel group of Shiv Sena MLAs, led by Minister Eknath Shinde, that he (Thackeray) was ready to quit both as a CM and as party President, provided the rebels met him and made the demand. Meanwhile, a resolution passed by the Shiv Sena Legislature Party carrying signatures of 34 MLAs that rebel leader Eknath Shinde continues to be the leader, has been sent to the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Following the political crisis, Shiv Sena had removed Eknath Shinde as the party’s legislative party leader. However, the rebels have hit back with the resolution.The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs have said that there is enormous discontent amongst the party workers for forming the government with NCP and Indian National Congress on account of different ideologies.Also Read - After Uddhav’s Address, Eknath Shinde Says Crucial To Get Out Of Unnatural Front For Survival of Party | Key Points

