Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who was camping in Gujarat along with 33 party MLAs have left their hotel on Dumas road in Surat city and flied to Guwahati in Assam early Wednesday morning. Due to some undisclosed reasons, they were shifted to another BJP-ruled state Assam by air, sources said. Before leaving for Guwahati, Shinde said that they have not left Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena."We have not left Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena and will not leave it. We have been following Balasaheb's Hindutva and will carry it further," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shiv Sena leaders Milind Narvekar and Ravindra Phatak, sent by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, held discussions with the rebels at the hotel. However, talks it seems were not successful. The Sena MLAs who have been camping in Surat based starred hotel are led by Maharashtra Urban Development minister Eknath Shinde. Maharashtra minister and some MLAs reached the hotel in Surat on late Monday night, hours after Legislative Council polls which saw the BJP winning the fifth seat despite not having enough numbers in the Assembly, possibly due to suspected cross-voting from the ruling bloc besides support from Independent MLAs and those from smaller parties. After the Council poll results, Shinde went incommunicado and later it came to light he is camping in the hotel along with some party MLAs.

