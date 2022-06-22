Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who was camping in Gujarat along with 33 party MLAs have left their hotel on Dumas road in Surat city and flied to Guwahati in Assam early Wednesday morning. Due to some undisclosed reasons, they were shifted to another BJP-ruled state Assam by air, sources said. Before leaving for Guwahati, Shinde said that they have not left Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena.”We have not left Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and will not leave it. We have been following Balasaheb’s Hindutva and will carry it further,” he said.Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray Govt in Trouble? Here's What's at Stake & How Numbers Stack Up in Maharashtra Assembly | EXPLAINED

Earlier on Tuesday, Shiv Sena leaders Milind Narvekar and Ravindra Phatak, sent by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, held discussions with the rebels at the hotel. However, talks it seems were not successful. The Sena MLAs who have been camping in Surat based starred hotel are led by Maharashtra Urban Development minister Eknath Shinde. Maharashtra minister and some MLAs reached the hotel in Surat on late Monday night, hours after Legislative Council polls which saw the BJP winning the fifth seat despite not having enough numbers in the Assembly, possibly due to suspected cross-voting from the ruling bloc besides support from Independent MLAs and those from smaller parties. After the Council poll results, Shinde went incommunicado and later it came to light he is camping in the hotel along with some party MLAs.

    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Maharashtra Political Crisis: On being asked about Shinde’s demand for a Shiv Sena-BJP tie-up, Raut said he is well aware of why the alliance with the BJP was broken. “Two of our people went there (Surat). Talks happened with Eknath Shinde. He is our old friend…Everyone knows why we left BJP and Eknath Shinde is also a witness to that. Shiv Sena leaders Milind Narvekar and Ravindra Phatak will convey about the talks they had with Eknath Shinde to CM Uddhav Thackeray,” said Raut.

    Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: Before boarding flight to Guwahati, Shiv Sena leader and Maharastra Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde said that Sena MLAs have not revolted against the party but their only wish is forming an alliance with the opposition BJP. At the Surat airport, Shinde said, “My and Sena MLAs wish is that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should form a government in alliance with the BJP, I have not quit the party.”

    He added that he held talks with Uddhav Thackeray and chanted the slogan “Jai Maharashtra and Garv Se Kaho Hum Hindu Hai”.