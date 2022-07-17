Maharashtra Political Crisis: A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices Krishna Murari, and Hima Kohli will hear the pleas filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp and the Eknath Shinde camp on Wednesday. The pleas are related to the dispute between Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray seeking disqualification of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has demanded the imposition of the President’s rule in Maharashtra till the constitution bench of the Supreme Court gives its verdict.Also Read - Process Is Punishment In India's Criminal Justice System, Says CJI NV Ramana

Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30 along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy after his rebellion led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comprising of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

The Supreme Court had on last Monday asked the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to not take any decision on disqualifying Shiv Sena MLAs. Maharashtra Legislature Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat had issued show cause notices to 53 Shiv Sena MLAs. Forty of the notices have been sent to the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the other 13 belong to the Uddhav Thackeray group.

Rebels have challenged disqualification notices sent to them, claiming they had a two-thirds majority therefore they are the real Shiv Sena and have the power to ally with the BJP.