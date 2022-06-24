New Delhi: The political crisis in Maharashtra refused to settle down as fresh claims and counter claims were made by both the parties – Uddhav Thackeray camp and Eknath Shinde camp. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar was threatened by a union minister.Also Read - 7 Days, 70 Rooms: How Much The 5-Star Hotel in Guwahati Where Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Are Staying Costs. Deets Inside

“He is the son of Maharashtra. They are threatening him. Modi ji, Amit Shah, have you heard? Your minister is threatening Sharad Pawar – do you support such threats? Maharashtra wants to know,” Sanjay Raut said, according to a report by NDTV.

“A central minister of the BJP has said that if attempts are made to save MVA government, then Sharad Pawar will not be allowed to go home. Whether or not the MVA govt survives, use of such language for Sharad Pawar is not acceptable,” Sanjay Raut tweeted.

Maharashtra political crisis | Top developments