New Delhi: The political crisis in Maharashtra refused to settle down as fresh claims and counter claims were made by both the parties – Uddhav Thackeray camp and Eknath Shinde camp. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar was threatened by a union minister.Also Read - 7 Days, 70 Rooms: How Much The 5-Star Hotel in Guwahati Where Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Are Staying Costs. Deets Inside
“He is the son of Maharashtra. They are threatening him. Modi ji, Amit Shah, have you heard? Your minister is threatening Sharad Pawar – do you support such threats? Maharashtra wants to know,” Sanjay Raut said, according to a report by NDTV.
“A central minister of the BJP has said that if attempts are made to save MVA government, then Sharad Pawar will not be allowed to go home. Whether or not the MVA govt survives, use of such language for Sharad Pawar is not acceptable,” Sanjay Raut tweeted.
Maharashtra political crisis | Top developments
- The Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly seeking disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde for “not attending” legislative party meeting.
- Eknath Shinde on Friday left for Mumbai from Guwahati. Shinde is likely to meet Deputy Speaker in Mumbai. Earlier, Shinde told Uddhav camp it “cannot scare” him and the rebel MLAs by seeking disqualification from Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde posted a series of tweets that ruled out any possibility of reconciliation.
- More MLAs reach Guwahati as sources, according to news agency ANI, say the numbers are likely to cross 50. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the party was confident it will win floor test in the Assembly. “We will win on the Floor of the House, we won’t give up. They (MLAs) have taken a very wrong step. We also gave them a chance to return to Mumbai. Now, we challenge them to come to Mumbai,” Sanjay Raut said.
- From Tuesday (June 21), Maharashtra’s ruling alliance – the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) – started battling its worst crisis since coming into existence in 2019 after senior Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde rebelled against the party and herded some MLAs to BJP-ruled Assam.
- The crisis, which erupted hours after the Legislative Council polls held on June 20, which saw the opposition BJP managing to get its fifth candidate elected. Shinde had gone incommunicado following the results. He and a group of rebel MLAs first stayed in Gujarat, but later moved to Assam.