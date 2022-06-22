Mumbai: Sena rebel Eknath Shinde on Wednesday called Uddhav Thackeray’s meeting with party MLAs ‘invalid’. Earlier in the day, in a letter sent via WhatsApp, email and SMS, the Shiv Sena called all MLAs to a meeting at Varsha, the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The Sena president, who has Covid, is expected to chair the meeting via video conferencing.Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray To Address State Via Facebook Live Amid Reports of Resignation As Maharashtra CM

शिवसेना विधिमंडळ मुख्य प्रतोद पदी शिवसेना आमदार श्री.भरत गोगावले यांची नियुक्ती करण्यात आली आहे. सबब, श्री.सुनील प्रभू यांनी आजच्या आमदारांच्या बैठकीबद्दल काढलेले आदेश कायदेशीरदृष्ट्या अवैध आहेत. — Eknath Shinde – एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 22, 2022

