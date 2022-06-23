New Delhi: The political crisis in Maharashtra continued to escalate even as Eknath Shinde-led rebel MLAs, who were holed up in a Guwahati hotel, refused to return to Mumbai amid Shiv Sena’s offer. With Eknath Shinde’s rebellion, the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in Maharashtra is on the brink of collapse as rebel camp claimed it had 40 MLAs backing their decision.Also Read - Shiv Sena Ready To Exit MVA If Rebels MLAs..., Says Sanjay Raut; Congress, NCP Respond

Bharatshet Gogawale, a rebel Shiv Sena MLA, said all the rebel MLAs will support Eknath Shinde whatever decision he makes. “Whatever Eknath Shinde decides, we will support him. We have the support of 37 MLAs and 2-3 more MLAs,” Gogawale told Zee News.

On being asked if Eknath Shinde camp will join hands with BJP, the rebel MLA said, “We are not going to any other party. We will carry on under the Shiv Sena banner and ideology and Hindutva stance. But, we have the support of 37 MLAs and 2-3 more MLAs and the majority is 55. We have to form alliance with someone or the other. So, we may have to form alliance with them (BJP),” Gogawale said.

The development comes as Eknath Shinde on Thursday told rebel MLAs that the BJP had informed him that it will extend support to the rebellion. “They (BJP) are a national party…They have told me that the decision which I have taken is historic, and whenever I need them they will be present,” Eknath Shinde told rebel MLAs in Guwahati.

#WATCH | Rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs in Guwahati unanimously chose Eknath Shinde their leader. pic.twitter.com/tuhL93rSfV — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the party was ready to exit MVA if the Eknath Shinde camp returns to Mumbai. “You say you are real Shiv Sainiks and will not quit the party. We are ready to consider your demand provided you come back to Mumbai in 24 hours and discuss the issue with CM Uddhav Thackeray. Your demand will be considered positively. Don’t write letters on Twitter and WhatsApp,” Sanjay Raut said.