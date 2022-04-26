Mumbai Electricity Crisis Latest Update: Several parts of Mumbai and its nearby areas on Tuesday witnessed power outage. However, the reason of the outage is not known yet. The development comes at a time when Maharashtra is reeling under severe power deficit, which has led discoms to compulsorily cut power supply to some pockets.Also Read - Video: Woman Rescued In Seconds After Falling Off Mumbai Local Train

Along with suburbs like Bhandup and Mulund, and the adjoining cities of Thane and Dombivili, Mumbai also faced a power outage from around 10 AM.

In general, Mumbai does not face any mandatory power cuts but has been facing troubles in the past, including a disruption that lasted up to 18 hours in October 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)