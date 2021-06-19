Maharashtra Lockdown Latest News: Looking at the increasing number of COVID cases again, the Pune Municipal Corporation on Friday imposed weekend lockdown in the miniciplaity again. Issuing an order, the PMC stated that barring shops selling essential items, all other establishments, including eateries, malls and salons, would remain closed on weekends. Hence, now the shopping malls, saloon, beauty parlours, spa, wellness centers, bars and food courts will remain shut on weekends. Also Read - Flying Sikh Milkha Leaves For Heavenly Abode. Cremation With Full State Honours At 5 pm Today | Updates

Giving further lockdown guidelines, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar said that shops selling essential items would remain open till 7 PM on weekends, while there will be no dine-in facility in hotels, restaurants and bars. As per an order issued on June 11, eateries were allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity on weekdays. Also Read - Woman In Bihar Gets Both Covaxin, Covishield Shots In 5-Minute Gap, Govt Seeks Report

The PMC also issued prohibitory orders restricting the gathering of five or more people and free movement of public without valid reason after 10 PM. However, the construction activities and e-commerce services will continue in a regular manner in Pune, the PMC said in the order. Also Read - Assam Lockdown: State Govt Allows Fully Vaccinated Employees To Resume Office From July 1

The PMC also in the order stated that the export-oriented industrial units and essential goods units would operate with 50 percent staff.

Moreover, the public places including gardens and open grounds will remain open from 5 AM to 9 AM and 4 PM to 7 PM daily, the PMC said. However, other outdoor sports will be allowed throughout the day and the indoor games are open from 5 AM to 9 AM and 5 PM to 7 PM.

The development comes as Pune city on Friday recorded 280 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, while the district saw 1,442 cases and 23 deaths, taking the latter’s tally to 10,37,777 and toll to 17,542. Pune city’s positivity rate stands at 4.70 per cent.

In the meantime, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar urged people not to lower their guard against COVID-19 in view of the possible third wave and warned them against visiting tourist attractions in the present scenario just because restrictions have been eased.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said that if people continue to go out of the district for tourism purposes, the administration will have no other option but to impose a 15-day quarantine regime on such people after their return home.

Pawar also said that students who want to fly abroad should get both the doses made by a single vaccine maker.