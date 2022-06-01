Aurangabad: Farmers from Maharashtra’s Puntamba village on Wednesday held a protest over issues related to sugarcane and other crops. Last month, they had decided to hold this agitation called Kisaan Kranti and claimed to intensify it if their demands are not met. One of their major demands is legislation for making Minimum Support Price (MSP) mandatory for all agricultural produce in Maharashtra. The agitation, which started near the gram panchayat office in Putamba village of Ahmednagar district, will continue till June 5.Also Read - Thousands of Maharashtra Farmers Reach Mumbai to Protest Agri Laws, to Hold Rally at Azad Maidan Today

Ahmednagar district was the epicenter of a massive protest by cultivators in 2017, forcing the then Devendra Fadnavis government to announce a farm loan waiver. Last month, farmers held a meeting at Puntamba gram panchayat and decided to once again take to the streets to put forth 16 major demands.

Farmers from nearby areas like Niphad (in Nashik) and Kopargaon (Ahmednagar) also joined the protest, PTI reported.

Sarpanch of Puntamba, Dhananjay Dhanwate said,” the sugarcane cultivation was on the higher side in the state due to (last year’s) excess rains, but now sugar factories are not picking up the crop. Farmers are burning the crop or even committing suicide.”

He also said that there is a big difference between the prices farmers receive for their produce and the prices at which their produce is sold in the market. “This disparity needs to end and it will happen only if an MSP is decided by the state,” added Dhanwate.

Hence, farmers demand that the state government provide a help of Rs 2 lakh per hectare to the farmers whose sugarcane is still in the fields, reported PTI.

Dhanwate also informed PTI that onion growers demand an aid of Rs 500 per quintal as the rates of kitchen staples have come down. Farmers have also demanded an electricity bill waiver.