New Delhi: A day after the Centre asked it to adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOPs) of the Union government for international travellers, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Thursday revised travel rules for people coming from other countries. As per the latest reports, the state has created an 'ultra risk' category for flyers arriving in Maharashtra from Omicron-hit nations like —South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini and Lesotho.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Maharashtra government had mandated seven-day institutional quarantine for travellers arriving in the state from 'at-risk' countries. Following this, the Union health ministry yesterday sent a letter to the Maharashtra government, urging it to align the its guidelines.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter, said that the order issued by the Maharashtra government is in divergence with the COVID-19 SoPs and guidelines issued by Union Health Ministry for international passengers.

“I would, therefore, urge you to align the orders issued by the state with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, Government of India, so that uniform implementation of the guidelines may be ensured across all states and UTs. I would also advise that such modified orders of the state government are given wide publicity to obviate any inconvenience to travellers,” he said in the letter addressed to Pradeep Kumar Vyas, Additional Chief Secretary of the state’s Department of Health & Family Welfare.

Under the new guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry on November 28, passengers originating or transiting from at-risk countries will have to undergo-PCR testing post-arrival and will be required to wait for the results at the airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight

The countries (at risk updated as of November 26, 2021) from where travelers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in Indian states include European countries, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel.