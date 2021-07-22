Mumbai: Massive rain in Maharashtra affected several areas of the state on Thursday. Teams of the Army and Navy started the rescue operations in the flood-hit Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of the coastal Konkan region. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the situation and assured him of all possible support from the Centre.Also Read - Maharashtra Railways Update: 33 Trains Diverted, 51 Short Terminated, 48 Cancelled Due to Heavy Rainfall in Mumbai

Chiplun, Khed and some other towns in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri were inundated following heavy rains. An official told news agency PTI that two people died due to a landslide near Parshuram ghat in the district during the day. On Thursday evening, PM Modi spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the situation and assured him of all possible support from the Centre. “Spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the situation in parts of Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. Assured all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being. @OfficeofUT,” Modi said in a tweet. Part of the rescue operation, an Air Force helicopter has been made available for rescue operations in Ratnagiri district, said a statement from the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Coast Guard, Navy and Army have been deployed in the region and the State Disaster Management Authority has begun rescue and relief operations. As per updates, two people swept away by strong currents of water in separate incidents that occurred in Maharashtra’s Wardha district following heavy rains on Thursday. While a woman got swept away in Waghadi river in Samudrapur tehsil, another man going on a bullock cart got swept away in a swollen nullah at Tas village in the same tehsil. Major rivers in Ratnagiri district, including Jagbudi, Vashishti, Kodavali, Shastri, Bav have been flowing above the danger level following heavy rains. As a result of this, Khed, Chiplun, Lanja, Rajapur, Sangameshwar towns and nearby areas have been affected and the government agencies are engaged in the task of shifting local residents to safer places, the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. Heavy rains in Mumbai and Konkan region of Maharashtra since Wednesday night led to disruption of services of the Central Railway (CR) and four of its long-distance trains getting stuck in Kasara and Karjat sections, according to railway spokesperson. Local train services on the Western Railway route were also affected due to track changing point failure at Churchgate in south Mumbai early Thursday morning, a spokesperson said. The problem was resolved around 7.30 AM and operations were restored.