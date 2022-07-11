Maharashtra Rains: A red alert has been issued for Kolhapur, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, and Ratnagiri districts for heavy rains till July 14 by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) while an orange alert has been issued for Mumbai for the next 3 days. Notably, nine people have lost their lives due to incessant rainfall and its related incidents in Maharashtra in the last two days. According to the Maharashtra SDMD, a total of 76 people have died since June 1 and as many as 838 houses were damaged due to the rain-related incidents in the state.Also Read - Bengaluru Streets to Become Free of Stray Dogs Soon, Minister Announces

"At least 4,916 people have been shifted to safer locations, and 35 relief camps were set up by the disaster management department and rehabilitation department," it said.

The SDMD said 125 animals have also lost their lives in rain/flood-related incidents in Maharashtra since June 1. Several parts of Maharashtra have witnessed heavy rainfall over the past few days amidst the wet spell on the state since the onset of a torrential monsoon.

Several rivers in the state have reached the warning level. The Kundalika river has crossed the warning level and the water level of the Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas, and Garhi rivers are slightly below the warning level. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fresh spell of intense rainfall over Maharashtra from July 12.

“Fresh intense wet spell likely over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka from July 12, 2022,” it tweeted.