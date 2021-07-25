Mumbai: The death toll in Maharashtra has climbed to 138 as heavy rains have flooded parts of Maharashtra and its adjoining areas, throwing life out of gear. As per the state government’s data, about 1 lakh 35 thousand people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas. “As per the data of July 24 at 9.30 pm, about 1 lakh 35 thousand people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas. A total of 112 deaths have been reported and 3221 animals have died. A total of 53 people were injured and 99 are missing,” said Relief and Rehabilitation Department. Meanwhile, floodwater has entered the roads and fields, submerging many areas of the Sangli district in Maharashtra. Locals of the area are keeping around-the-clock vigil.Also Read - Monsoon Mayhem: Rains Claim Over 130 Lives in Maharashtra, 'Red Alert' For Karnataka on Sunday | 10 Points

Here Are The LIVE Updates

07:21 AM: NDRF is constantly tracking the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast and Central Water Commission's report and taking actions accordingly

07:20 AM: NDRF said its 26 teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations in Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Raigad, Sahara, Sangli, Sindhudurg Nagar and Kolhapur in coordination with the state administration. Additional eight teams are being airlifted to Maharashtra– four each from Kolkata and Vadodara.

#WATCH | Southern Command unit of the Indian Army rescued stranded villagers from submerged areas following incessant rains in Maharashtra's Sangli district yesterday. pic.twitter.com/rutfM06Xjs — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

07:19 AM: Flood water enters roads and fields, submerging many areas of Sangli district in Maharashtra. Locals alert passersby. “Situation is not okay. Water is receding towards Samdoli now. Many cars are also stuck here,” says Sumit, a local.