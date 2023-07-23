Home

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Rains: 27 Dead In Raigad Landslide, 57 Still Missing As NDRF Calls Off Rescue Op

So far, 27 bodies have been recovered while 57 are untraceable, officials said, adding that no body was found from the debris on Sunday.

NDRF conduct a rescue operation after a landslide occurred at Irshalwadi village in Raigad. (ANI Photo)

Mumbai, Maharashtra: At least 27 people have died; while as many as 57 are still missing and reported as “untraceable” even as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday called of its search-and-rescue operation in Wednesday’s landslide in Irshalwadi in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

Addressing a presser, Maharashtra minister Uday Samant, who is also the guardian minister of Raigad, said the NDRF has called off its rescue operation in the landslide-hit area after nearly four days. Sawant said the decision was taken in consultation with the district administration and other concerned authorities as well as local residents, news agency PTI reported.

The dead include 12 men, 10 women and four children, while one corpse has not been identified as yet, they added.

At least 17 of 48 houses in the remote tribal village, which is at least an hour away from a motorable road, were fully or partially buried in the landslide that took place around 10:30pm on July 19.

The NDRF and other government agencies resumed the search and rescue operation for the fourth day on Sunday at Irshalwadi, some 80 kilometres from Mumbai, after calling it off the previous evening due to darkness and inclement weather.

The deceased whose bodies were recovered on Saturday were identified as Mahi Madhu Tirkad (32), Aashi Pandurang (50), Bharati Madhu Bhutabra (18) and Kishan Tirkad (27), officials said.

As the village, overlooked by Irshalgad fort, a popular trekking destination— does not have a pucca road, earth movers and excavators could not be easily moved and the rescue operation is being carried out manually, officials said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has visited Irshalwadi on the day of the disaster and took stock of the situation and also spoke to personnel engaged in the rescue operation.

“Irshalwadi was not on the list of landslide-prone villages.Our priority now is to rescue those still trapped beneath the rubble,” he told reporters at the site. This is a very unfortunate incident and the state government stands with the affected people, Shinde said.

On rehabilitation of the landslide-affected villagers, the CM Shinde had said that 50 to 60 containers have been arranged for them (as temporary shelters) and the government planned to move them to safer places.

“We will soon take steps to carry out proper rehabilitation of the landslide-affected villagers. I have spoken to the divisional commissioner and district collector and discussed about permanent rehabilitation of these villagers immediately. We are doing it on a war-footing,” Shinde had said.

(With PTI inputs)

