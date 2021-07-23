Maharashtra Rains Latest News: Heavy downpour in the last couple of days has caused massive devastation in Maharashtra with the death of 47 people till now due to flooding and landslides in various areas of the state. As per a latest report, 11 people succumbed after a landslide in Poladpur. Another landslide has been reported in Satara, where 12 people are said to be trapped. Earlier in the day, three people were killed, seven were injured after a house collapsed in Mumbai’s Govandi area.Also Read - Kushal Tandon Suffers Loss of Rs 25 Lakh After Mumbai Rains Damaged His Restaurant

In the massive rain, over 56 villagers have been rescued along with cattle in Chiplun’s Mirjoli area after they were trapped following a landslide. As per latest updates, 3 more teams of NDRF reached Chiplun, while four teams are already engaged in rescuing people as incessant showers in the hilly regions of Ratnagiri district wreaked havoc in the coastal town. The Maharashtra government on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the kin of people who have died in landslides triggered by heavy rains in different parts of the state. As per updates from the CMO, the landslides have been reported in ten places – Poladpur (2 incidents) and Mahad (1) talukas of Raigad district, one each in Khed in Ratnagiri district, Mirgaon, Ambeghar, Humbhrali, Dhokwale villages in Patan taluka and Kondvali, Mojhejor villages in Wai taluka of Satara district. The CMO said as per information received here, 42 people have died in Raigad district and two in Satara district in separate incidents of landslide. Heavy rains since the last two days have caused massive floods in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Thane, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara districts. Earlier in the day, Thackeray visited the disaster management authority control room in Mantralaya (state secretariat) in south Mumbai and took stock of the situation arising out of downpour and flooding in Konkan and western Maharashtra.