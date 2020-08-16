New Delhi: Days after heavy rain wreaked havoc in Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy rains for Maharashtra and issued red alert for tomorrow in Pune and Satara districts. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News: State Won’t Lift Shutdown Now | Check What Uddhav Thackeray Has to Say

The IMD also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai, Raigad, and Palghar from Monday onwards. However, the intensity of rains would reduce from Tuesday in these places. Also Read - Maharashtra Crosses 4 Lakh COVID-19 Recoveries; Death Toll Breaches 7,000 Mark in Mumbai

Issuing a statement, the IMD said that the districts in Western Maharashtra, including Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli, are expected to receive strong spells of showers in the week beginning from Monday. Also Read - England vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Southampton Weather Forecast For Day 2: Rain Expected to Interrupt Play at The Rose Bowl

It also said that Satara and Pune districts are very likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Monday. However, the rest of the region is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places during the week.

Parts of Maharashtra including north, Madhya and Vidarbha regions are expected to receive heavy to very heavy showers till Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI)