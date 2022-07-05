Mumbai: Heavy rains continued to pound Mumbai and other areas in Maharashtra, triggering landslides in at least two locations – suburban Ghatkopar and Chiplun in Ratnagiri district, on Tuesday. A landslide was reported at Panchsheel Nagar in Ghatokpar this morning damaging a house badly. Fire engines were rushed to the spot for rescue work and no casualties have been reported yet, the fire department said.Also Read - Mumbai: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide in Ghatkopar Area, Brings City to Standstill | 10 Points

Mumbai: A house was badly damaged where a landslide was reported in Ghatkopar, Panchsheel Nagar amidst the heavy rains, today. pic.twitter.com/jtAXYWffVP — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

Another landslide in Chiplun was caught on camera. A video clip showed boulders rolling down a hillock onto a road. Traffic movement on the Mumbai-Goa highway had to be suspended on Monday following the landslide late on Saturday night.

Many areas, subways in Mumbai waterlogged

In Mumbai, the chronic floor-prone areas like Sion, Wadala, Kings Circle, Bhandup, Parel, Kurla and Nehru Nagar were flooded with knee-deep or waist-deep water, several subways were waterlogged hampering east-west traffic movement and traffic crawling at a snail’s pace on the two highways.

Heavy #rains clobbered the country's commercial capital #Mumbai, the coastal Konkan and other parts of the state since last night, inundating many towns, villages in different areas, hitting road and rail traffic, officials said. pic.twitter.com/Hpw51MNsA2 — IANS (@ians_india) July 5, 2022

Orange alert for next 4 days

The IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rains in Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra for the next four days, with an Orange Alert sounded. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed two teams in the region that witnessed massive floods last year.

Rivers flowing above danger mark

Other coastal districts of Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg were also lashed by heavy rains with big and small local rivers swelling above the danger levels. Many towns like Chiplun, Vaibhavwadi, Ambet, Khed, Poladpur and others were flooded with road traffic closed, and a minor hillslide reported in a couple of areas in the Western Ghats in Ratnagiri district.

Disaster agencies put on high alert

The state government is keeping an eye on the monsoon situation unfolding in different areas and has kept teams of NDRF, SDRF and other disaster agencies on high alert to be deployed at short notice.

