Maharashtra Rains Latest Update: Hours after closing schools in the area, the Pune district administration on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in tourists places across the district in the wake of the IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall. Issuing guidelines, the district administration prohibited the entry within a radius of 1 km to these spots from July 14 to 17.Also Read - Maharashtra: IMD Issues Orange And Red Alerts For Several Districts, Waterlogging, Traffic Jams In Mumbai

Due to the heavy rain forecast, the schools in Pune city as well as in the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad area will remain closed on Thursday. Also Read - Maharashtra Floods: Schools, Colleges and Private Establishments In This District To Remain Shut Till July 16

The move from the district administration comes as Pune city has been witnessing heavy downpour for the last few days and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall on Thursday too. Also Read - Pune Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow In Wake Of Heavy Rainfall. Read Full Advisory Here

“As heavy rainfall is predicted by the weather department, a holiday has been declared on Thursday (July 14) for all civic-run, private, aided and non-aided primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Pune municipal limits,” the municipal corporation’s education department said in a statement.

Moreover, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) also announced a holiday on Thursday.

In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department earlier in the day issued a nowcast warning for Maharashtra’s Pune, Satara, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur districts, predicting moderate to intense rainfall at isolated places in next 3 to 4 hours. A nowcast is a prediction made by analysis of data currently available.

The IMD has also issued a similar warning for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Osmanabad, Aurangabad, Beed and Nashik districts.