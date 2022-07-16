Mumbai: Incessant and heavy rainfall in the catchment areas has led to the overflowing of at least two dams supplying water to Mumbai -Modak Sagar and Tansa. Both dams are located in Maharashtra’ Palghar district. Palghar district collector Manik Gursal have issued a warning to people living downstream to exercise caution in view of the development.Also Read - People Seen Drying Clothes in Mumbai Local Train Amid Heavy Rains, Internet is Amused | Watch

Two gates of the Modak Sagar dam were opened and 239.13 cumecs of water was discharged, while nine gates of the Tansa dam were opened and 281.38 cumecs of water was released, Gursal said. Also Read - BREAKING: Petrol, Diesel Become Cheaper in Maharashtra. Check New Rates Here

Modak Sagar, which has the storage capacity of 36,61,133 million litres per day (MLD), was the first of one to start overflowing from Wednesday afternoon, while Tansa dam with its storage capacity of 96,894 MLD was the next to overflow from Thursday evening. The collective water storage capacity of these reservoirs is 14,47,363 MLD. On a daily basis, 3,850 MLD potable water is supplied to the city from these places. Also Read - 7-year-old Girl Found Infected with Zika Virus in Palghar, Maharashtra

Watch Tansa dam overflowing amid heavy rainfall:

Mumbai's one of seven water supply dam, TANSA started over flow…… pic.twitter.com/71bTe5xooM — Vivek (@vivekakadam) July 15, 2022

Built at the end of the 19th century, Tansa is the third largest dam that supplies drinking water to the state capital after Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna dams.

Mumbai city receives its drinking water supply from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi lakes.