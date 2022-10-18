Pune: Heavy rains in Maharashtra’s Pune has disrupted the daily lives of many as several areas of the city reported waterlogging issue. The city’s Shivaji Nagar area alone received around 81 mm of rainfall in just a couple of hours. Several areas such as Hadapsar, Market Yard, Sinhgad Road, NIBM, B T Kawade Road, and Katraj witnessed inundation. Pune Railway Station also witnesses waterlogging posing difficulties to commuters.Also Read - Incessant Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc in Maharashtra, Several Parts of Thane Report Waterlogging | Watch

Ten areas in four districts in Maharashtra's Marathwada region have received rainfall in excess of 65 millimetres, an official said on Monday.

India Meteorological Department's head of weather forecasting, Anupam Kashyapi, said, "Next 24 hrs also moisture incursion will be there from both the Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal side. So tomorrow also the same kind of activity is expected in the afternoon /evening hours. Then slowly from the day after tomorrow, the rain activity will start reducing marginally."

Waterlogging was reported in several areas of the city. A wall collapsed in the Parvati locality due to incessant rains. In some low-lying areas, vehicles were submerged in rainwater. The railway station, too, was experiencing flash floods.

The rainwater entered the Famous Dagduseth Temple causing discomfort to the devotees.

