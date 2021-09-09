Nanded: PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on Thursday said that the water level in the Godavari river has reached the alert mark nearly after 15 years amid heavy rainfall in the Marathwada region. Chavan, who is also the guardian minister of the district, took stock of the situation arising out of heavy rainfall in the region.Also Read - Assam Boat Accident: Boat Collides With Ferry in Brahmaputra River; Several Feared Dead

The heavy rainfall lashed the Marathwada region over the last few days leading to the death of 31 people in the rain-related accidents just in a week. Out of 31 deceased, seven death occurred only in Nanded. While speaking to the reporters, Chavan said, "Water has reached the "alert" mark in Godavari river. This phenomenon is being seen after 15 years. Over the years, several buildings have come up along the river, and I have also seen that some structures have been built in nullahs in Nanded city."

As the alarming situation is rising, the ministers along with the local administration officials have held a meeting. They have visited the Godavari river site. PWD Minister added that people whose houses have been affected due to the heavy rain will receive aid. Chavan also took stock of the losses in the agriculture and infrastructure sectors in the district.

As per the officials, Nanded has received 962.7mm of rainfall this monsoon which is also equivalent to 118 per cent of its average annual rainfall.

(With Inputs from PTI)