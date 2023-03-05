Home

Maharashtra

THIS State Raises Upper Age Limit For Government Jobs By 2 Years

THIS State Raises Upper Age Limit For Government Jobs By 2 Years

The revised upper age limit is now 40 years for candidates in the open category and 45 years for reserved category candidates.

Representative image

Maharashtra Raises Upper Age Limit For Govt Jobs: The Maharashtra government has decided to raise the upper age limit for government jobs by two years. The state government aims to recruit more people for government posts and also to provide relief to those who missed out on recruitments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The revised upper age limit is now 40 years for candidates in the open category and 45 years for reserved category candidates.

The decision was taken after many government job aspirants from across the country have been demanding for a relaxation in the age limit because of the time lost due to the COVID-19 lockdowns. Many UPSC aspirants have requested to increase the upper age limit citing the time lost due to the pandemic.

You may like to read

Who Will Benefit From This Ruling

As per reports, this relaxation in the upper age limit will only be valid till December 31, 2023. Candidates must also note that this relaxation would also only be valid for vacancies where different age limits have been fixed. This rule will be applicable to those advertisements which have already been issued. This relaxation in the upper age limit will benefit thousands of government job aspirants.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.