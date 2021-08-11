Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the state will impose full lockdown in the third wave. Taking about the current covid situation of the state, Tope said, “The moment the daily need for oxygen comes up to 700 metric tonnes in the state, a full lockdown will be imposed, in the third wave. As other states also may need oxygen, it’s not clear if we can get what we need from the Centre.”Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown BIG Update: Govt Allows Operations of Hotels and Restaurants till 10 PM | Details Here

Earlier today, the Maharashtra government allowed the operations of hotels and restaurants till 10 pm in the state. As of now hotels and restaurants were allowed to operate till 4 pm only. "Shopping malls can remain open till 10 pm in the state but visitors need to be fully vaccinated. They need to show their vaccination certificates before entering," Rajesh Tope informed.

On Monday, in the meeting between chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Maharashtra Covid-19 task force, officials discussed the possibility of granting further restrictions in the state. Besides Thackeray, the meeting was also attended by state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, Covid-19 task force head Dr Sanjay Oak and other members.

“The state government is now preparing new guidelines after receiving various suggestions and instructions from doctors, experts and government departments. The focus of the discussion was basically on how to introduce further relaxations while observing precautions,” said a government official, who attended the meeting.

The task force also discussed issues related to tackling of the possible third wave of the pandemic, requirement of medical oxygen, increasing the pace of vaccination, effective implementation of tracing and tracking, among others, he said.