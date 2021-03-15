Mumbai: Maharashtra witnessed a slight dip in its latest daily cases of the Covid-19 on Monday. The state recorded 15,051 fresh infections, according to the health department, pushing the state’s infection tally to 2,329,464. This is the fourth day in a row that there have been more than 15,000 new cases in Maharashtra. Also Read - Spike in COVID-19 Cases: PM Modi to Hold Meet With All CMs on Wednesday

The death toll rose by 48 on Monday, the health department's bulletin further added, taking the total fatalities to 52,909. More than 2.14 million people have recovered from the viral disease so far in the western state while active cases have climbed to 130,547, the data showed.

In Maharashtra, Cinema halls, hotels, restaurants and offices except those related to health and essential services will function at 50 percent capacity till March 31, the state government said on Monday. Violation of norms will result in the shutting down of the establishment as long as the Central government's notification of the COVID-19 pandemic as a "disaster" is in force, it said.

Nobody will be allowed inside these establishments without wearing a mask and a temperature check, the state government said in a notification as Maharashtra again recorded 15,000-plus new cases of infection on Monday. Establishments (cinema halls, hotels, offices) will ensure they have enough personnel to enforce the mask rule as well as physical distancing by all visitors. These restrictions will be applicable to shopping malls too.

The 50 per cent capacity rule will not apply to offices dealing with health and other essential services. As far as possible, employees should be asked to work from home, the state notification said. No social, cultural, religious gatherings will be allowed, while no more than 50 people will be allowed to be present at weddings. Action will be taken against the owners of premises (such as wedding halls) if these norms are violated, the government said. For the last rites of a person, not more than 20 people will be allowed to be present. In the case of home isolation, the patient must inform local authorities about the medical professional under whose supervision he or she is.

A board will be put up on the door for 14 days indicating the presence of COVID-19 patient at the location. Patients will be stamped “home quarantine” on the hand. If patients violate these norms, they will be shifted to covid care centres. Management bodies of all religious places have been asked to decide and declare the maximum number of visitors per hour they will allow, depending on the availability of space for movement and gatheringwith proper distancing.

Nashik on Monday witnessed an in COVID numbers by 1,376 cases to reach 1,34,966, while six deaths took the toll to 2,176. A total of 1,23,923 people have been discharged in the district, including 551 on Monday, the official added. With 3,348 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 5,83,271, he said.

To contain the spread of the virus, the Nashik Municipal corporation said all schools in civic areas will be shut till March 31.

PM Modi, on the other hand, will interact with chief ministers on the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive on Wednesday as the Centre looks to ramp up the inoculation exercise amid a rise in infection in some states. Official sources said Modi will hold a video conference to discuss the issues with chief ministers, an exercise which he has been holding regularly since the outbreak of the pandemic.