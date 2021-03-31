Mumbai: Recording more than 50 per cent of India’s COVID-19 tally, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 39,544 cases and 227 deaths due to coronavirus in the past 24 hours. This is the second-highest single-day rise of coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began. With this, the total number of cases mounted to 28,12,980 while the fatalities summed up to 54,649. Meanwhile, as many as 24,00,727 recovered from the disease, including 23,600 since yesterday. Also Read - Pfizer Vaccine 100% Effective on Kids of Age 12 to 15 Years

State capital Mumbai reported 5,399 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed its total to 4,14,773. It also reported 15 deaths, due to which its fatality count grew to 11,690. At the same time, neighbouring Thane city reported 1,039 new cases, while Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation added 913 new cases. Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad reported 4,520 and 2,214 new cases respectively. Rest of the Pune district reported 1,837 cases that indicated a surge in its rural parts.

Nagpur city in Vidarbha region reported 31 deaths during the day, highest for the day in the state. It took its death toll to 2,963.

As of this evening, the active cases in Maharashtra stand at 3,56,243. It must be noted that despite a massive surge in cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 fatality rate has declined from 0.4% on March 7 to 0.3% on March 28. As many as 1,67,078 coronavirus tests were carried out on Wednesday, which took the overall test count to 1,97,92,143.

Earlier today, Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district administration imposed a lockdown in the district from midnight of Wednesday, March 31 till April 15 after over 400 cases were reported on a daily basis. During the lockdown period, petrol pumps and fuel stations have been asked to provide fuel only to vehicles that are required for essential services and to government officials.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that a complete lockdown was “unaffordable” but new stricter guidelines could be in place for the state by end of this week.