New Delhi: Even as the coronavirus cases in the state continued to rise, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday said it has no plans to impose any lockdown in the state as of now. However, state health minister Rajesh Tope said the government has issued travel guidelines for people seeking entry to the state. this is being done to check on the COVID situation.

"We are closely monitoring growth and positivity rate. We have imposed some new guidelines for travellers from states with high rates. But for now lockdown is not the solution and we have no such plan," Tope said.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 5,439 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 17,89,800. With 30 more people succumbing to the infection, the overall toll rose to 46,683.

A total of 4,086 patients were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the tally of recoveries in the state to 16,58,879. The number of active patients now stands at 83,221.

Significantly, Mumbai city reported 939 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its cumulative caseload to 2,77,453 while death toll rose to 10,708 with 19 people succumbing to the infection.

While Nashik division’s cumulative case tally stood at 2,40,570 and death toll at 4,471, Kolhapur division has reported 1,12,586 cases and 3,900 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division’s case tally stood at 73,927 and death count at 2,244.

On Monday, the state made COVID-19 negative report mandatory for people seeking entry to the state from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat

As per the guidelines, the RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 72 hours of scheduled time of landing at airports in Maharashtra. Passengers from these states state who don’t have a negative Covid report will have to pay for an RT-PCR test at the arrival airport.