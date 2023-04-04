Home

Maharashtra

India reported 3,038 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, while the active cases increased to 21,179, according to the Health Ministry data.

Maharashtra Records 711 COVID Cases, 4 Deaths In 24 Hours, Mask Mandate Returns in Satara | Top Developments

Maharashtra Sees Surge In COVID Cases: COVID cases are surging again in India and Maharashtra is witnessing a massive surge in caseloads as the state recorded a hike of 186% on Tuesday. The state recorded 711 fresh cases taking the total active case to 3,792. Four people have died due to COVID in the past 24 hours. In wake of a spike in COVID cases, Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant, earlier in the day, informed that the state would be conducting a mock drill next week (April 13 and 14th) to assess Covid preparedness. “As suggested by the central government, we are going to hold a mock drill for our Covid preparedness in the state on 13-14th April,” he said.

The Health Minister, however, asked the people not to panic as these cases are mild variants of COVID and appealed to them to take proper precautions. “The Covid numbers are increasing but it’s not affecting much as it’s a mild variant. No need to panic but everyone should take precautions while going to crowded places,” Sawant said.

The health minister also issued fresh guidelines keeping in mind the surge in COVID cases.

Mask Mandate Returns In Satara

Given the rise in COVID-19 and influenza cases in Maharashtra, the Satara district administration has made wearing masks compulsory for employees and officials working in government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks. The order was issued by Satara Collector Ruchesh Jaivanshi on Monday, effective immediately.

Spike In COVID Cases In Maharashtra: What Health Ministry Said

Six districts of Maharashtra – Solapur, Sangli, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Pune and Satara – have higher numbers of positive patients. No patient is on a ventilator or oxygen support in Maharashtra, said the Health Minister Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. The possibility of coinfection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections must be considered. Seek immediate medical attention if difficulty breathing, high-grade fever/ severe cough, particularly if lasting for more than 5 days.

A low threshold is to be kept for those with any of the high-risk features. The Satara district administration has made wearing masks compulsory for employees and officials working in government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks.

