Coronavirus in Maharashtra: A day after recording a slight dip, Maharashtra on Tuesday again recorded close to 10,000 new coronavirus cases. As per updates, the state reported 9,927 new COVID-19 cases which took the caseload to 22,38,398, while 56 fatalities pushed up the death count to 52,556. On the other hand, 12,182 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 20,89,294. Also Read - India to Supply 45 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to Pakistan: Reports

As of now, there are 95,322 active cases in the state and after several days, the number of active cases have declined a little. On Monday, there were 97,637 active cases. Pune city reported the highest 1,110 new cases, taking its tally to 1,01,389. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: These Districts Come Under Lockdown Till March 31 Amid Rising Corona Cases | FULL LIST

Mumbai city reported 1,012 new cases taking its tally to 3,35,595, while two deaths took the fatality count to 11,510. Mumbai division, which includes surrounding satellite towns, reported 1,940 new cases and 11 deaths. It increased the cumulative infection figure in the region to 7,44,060 and death toll to 19,901. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News: Janata Curfew Imposed in Jalgaon For 3 Days From March 12 | Details Here

Nashik division’s COVID-19 tally stood at 3,04,620 with a death count of 5,318. The number of cases recorded in the Pune division so far stood at 5,43,514 and deaths at 11,810.

No Immediate lockdown in Mumbai: Despite rise in COVID-19 cases, the situation in Mumbai is under control and there is no immediate need to impose a lockdown in the city, senior civic officials said on Tuesday. When asked about the possibility of imposing a lockdown, municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal said there was no immediate need to do so. According to civic officials, the surge in cases is a result of an increase in daily testing. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ramped up testing significantly from 11,000 to 15,000 tests conducted in January to over 20,000 at present.

Lockdown in Nashik and Thane: In an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Nashik district administration earlier in the day imposed a weekend lockdown with multiple restrictions. The lockdown will come into effect from today. Issuing an order, the district administration stated that no wedding will be allowed from March 15. However, there will be no restriction on organising functions which had got permission earlier.

In the meantime, another lockdown has been imposed in 16 hotspots of Thane district of Maharashtra by the civic administration from March 13 to 31, 2021. Issuing an order, Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma said that the decision was taken due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in these areas in the past few days.

Janata Curfew in Jalgaon: Keeping the raising cases of coronavirus, the district administration in Jalgaon on Tuesday imposed Janata curfew for three days. An order to this effect has been issued by the District Magistrate of Jalgaon. As per the order from the district, the Janata curfew will be observed in the district on March 12, 13 and 14. During the Janata curfew, every service will be closed except for essential services. As per the order, the Janata curfew will be in force from 8 PM on March 11 to 8 AM on March 15.