Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday reported less than 100 new coronavirus infections for the first time since April 2020, the beginning of the pandemic. The state recorded 97 new cases and one death, taking the case tally to 78,72,300 and death toll to 1,43,766, a health department official said. On April 3, 2020, the state had reported 67 new infections. The new daily cases then climbed soon into three digits and more.Also Read - Massive Fire Erupts At Car Care Product Manufacturing Unit in Pune; Firefighting Underway

So far, 77,23,005 people have recovered from the infection in Maharashtra, including 251 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,525. The state’s recovery rate is 98.10 per cent and fatality rate is 1.82 per cent. With 23,710 samples being examined since previous evening, the number of coronavirus tests carried out in Maharashtra so far went up to 7,89,09,115. Also Read - Minor Girl Raped by Father And Brother, Molested by Grandfather And Uncle Over 5 Years: Pune Police

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (comprising Mumbai and satellite towns) reported 37 new cases during the day, while the Pune circle, which covers Pune, Satara and Solapur districts, saw 33 new cases. The lone death took place in Satara district. Also Read - Coronavirus Fourth Wave: Maharashtra Put on Alert as Omicron BA.2 Cases Surge Globally

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: