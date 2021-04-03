Mumbai: Inching closer to yet another grim benchmark, Maharashtra reported 49,447 cases of coronavirus and 227 deaths in a span of 24 hours on Saturday. This is the highest number of infections recorded in a single day in the state this year. Meanwhile, the biggest surge today was recorded in Pune with a total of 10,000 cases, the highest count since the pandemic began. Also Read - MayDay: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crew Members Booked For Violating COVID-19 Rules

Maharashtra, which has more than four lakh active cases (4,01,172), has a recovery rate of 84.49 per cent. A total of 37,821 patients were discharged today, taking the total recoveries to 24,95,315. As per the Union Health Ministry, 10 districts across India— Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Bengaluru Urban, Aurangabad, Delhi, Ahmednagar and Nanded — account for more than 50 per cent of the country’s total active caseload. Also Read - Maharashtra COVID Surge: Mumbai Records Over 9,000 Cases, Highest Single-day Rise Since Pandemic Began | Key Points

At the same time, five districts in Maharashtra – Mumbai (60,846), Pune (73,599), Thane (48,660), Nagpur (52,408), and Nashik (31,512) – have reported the highest jump in COVID-19 cases. Also Read - D'Mart Owner Radhakishan Damani Buys Rs 1000-crore House in South Mumbai's Malabar Hill

Here’s a district-wise report of coronavirus cases in Maharahstra:

Earlier on Friday, while addressing people through live webcast, Maharashtra Chief Minister Thackeray asserted a lockdown can not be ruled out if the situation did not improve.

“I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current COVID19 situation prevails. People have become complacent: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray,” the chief minister said

“I am talking to experts on whether there is an alternative to a complete lockdown and how to break the virus chain. I agree lockdown is harmful. In a day or two, guidelines for stricter restrictions will be announced,” he added.

Maharashtra has been consistently recording more than half of the country’s coronavirus cases. On Friday, the state reported 47,827 new cases, the highest daily rise in around six-and-a-half-months and a chunk of the 89,129 new cases in a day recorded in India.