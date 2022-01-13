Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday reported 46,406 fresh coronavirus cases and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is a slight dip from yesterday’s 24-hour tally of 46,723. However, there were no new cases of the Omicron variant reported in Maharashtra. Till date, a total of 1,367 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state, and of these, 775 patients have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test, according to the state health bulletin.Also Read - Pune Launches 'Covid-Free Village' Contest to Curb Omicron Spread, Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh!

Mumbai saw 13,702 new cases today – 16.55 per cent lower than a day ago – and six deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The positivity rate also fell to 21.73 per cent from 24.38 per cent. The dip comes a day after Mumbai reported 16,420 new COVID infections on Wednesday, around 41 per cent more than the previous day, the BMC said.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said there is no decline in COVID cases in the state. "In the past two-three days, the reporting of COVID-19 cases might have come down. It may be because of the low testing. On Wednesday, the state has reported around 46,000 new COVID-19 cases. So, there is no indication of flattening of the curve in Maharashtra."

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has mandated that only symptomatic people will get tested for COVID. While this will naturally bring down the number of tests done in a day, it is likely to increase the test positivity rate as the majority of the people who will get tested will emerge as positive cases.

(With inputs from agency)