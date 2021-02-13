Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Maharashtra and its capital Mumbai on Saturday witnessed a record spike in coronavirus cases as the state reported 3,611 new coronavirus infections, taking the caseload to 20,60,186. As many as 38 new fatalities were also reported across the state, taking the death toll due to the pandemic to 51,489. Of new deaths, 17 were from the past 48 hours, three in the last week, while 18 deaths had taken place even earlier. Also Read - Coronavirus: No New Death Reported in 17 States, UTs in 24 Hours; Over 80 Lakh Vaccinated So Far | Key Points

The health department of the state said that a total of 1,773 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the overall number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 19,74,248.

The state is now left with 33,269 active cases. Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 95.83 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.50 per cent.

On the other hand, Mumbai city reported 529 fresh cases during the day while six persons died due to COVID-19 in the state capital. The rising graph in corona cases coincides with schools gradually reopening in the state and Mumbai locals being thrown open for all with time restrictions from February 1.

However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said Mumbai was prepared for any situation and people need not be alarmed due to the spurt in Covid-19 cases but need to be cautious.

In the wake of the rising cases, the BMC has accelerated Covid-19 testing drive in the city to reach out to maximum number of citizens.

The total count of cases in Mumbai went up to 3,13,431 and the death toll to 11,415. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 933 new coronavirus cases, taking the cumulative caseload to 7,03,420 and fatality count to 19,672.