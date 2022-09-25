Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that his government has started the recruitment process which had halted in the past 2.5 years. “The process of recruitment of 75,000 people has already begun,” the chief minister said. “We want to create job givers and not job aspirants,” he added.Also Read - Mumbai Reports First Suspected Case Of Lumpy Skin Disease, Only 8 Per Cent Cattle Vaccinated

CM Shinde also informed that the Metro and other projects stalled in the state during the MVA government have been taken up on priority by his government. Also Read - Maharashtra: 4 Killed as Portion of 5-Storey Building Collapses in Thane's Ulhasnagar

“We don’t take decisions sitting in Mantralaya (state secretariat), we take decisions on the spot. Our government has removed negativity and brought in positivity in the state. This has brought ‘nav chaitanya’ (new consciousness) among citizens,” Shinde said. He said his government after coming to power in June-end this year had cleared thousands of files. Also Read - Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result: BJP-Eknath Shinde Camp Wins BIG, NCP Distant Second

In the wake of the Vedanta-Foxconn multi-billion semiconductor project going in Gujarat, Shinde said, “What if one industry has gone out of the state, we will get better ones.” One has to see the list the industries which have come up in the state in the past two-and-a-half years, he said addressing a rally held in the memory the Mathadi leader late Annasaheb Patil in Navi Mumbai.

“We are here for satya (truth) and not for satta (Power),” Shinde said adding that his was a “double engine government” and detractors were afraid of it.

The CM said he would not comment on anyone and that the people of Maharashtra have themselves seen the speed of work in the past-two-and-a-half years. “The projects in the state, including Metro, which were stalled in the past two-and-a-half years have been taken up on priority and started now,” he said.