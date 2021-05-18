Mumbai: What can be termed as a culmination of a strict lockdown, the Financial capital of India registered less than a thousand cases in the last 24 hours. According to the data released by the state Health Department, Mumbai logged 953 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,258 recoveries and 44 deaths. With these new numbers, the total cases now stand at 6,90,889, total recovered cases at 6,41,598, and active cases at 32,925. Also Read - Full Lockdown In Telangana Extended Till May 30, Activities Allowed For 4 Hours Daily | Check Latest Guidelines Here