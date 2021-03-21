Mumbai: Maharashtra on Sunday logged 30,535 fresh cases of coronavirus, its highest since the beginning of pandemic. The state also reported 99 deaths. With this, the caseload and death toll rose to 2,479,682 and 53,399 respectively. Over 22,14,867 have recovered in the state so far. India, on the other hand, registered 43,846 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 197 related deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 11,599,130 and 159,755 respectively, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard. Also Read - BJP Workers Not Infected With Coronavirus as They Work Hard: Gujarat MLA

"I want to appeal to people of the country that they should not let the Covid appropriate behavior get weakened at any cost. Maintaining social distancing, wearing masks properly and washing hands with soap probably are the biggest tools to win the fight against Covid-19," Vardhan told news agency PTI.

To contain the spread of the virus, the administration decided to keep the bus service of state transportation as well as that of private operators suspended in Parbhani district of Marathwada from Monday till March 31. The progressive count of Covid-19 cases has reached to 10,474 in the district.