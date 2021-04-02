Maharashtra on Friday registered 47,827 fresh COVID-19 cases. According to the data released by the government, 202 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. On Friday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in his address to the state warned people of the situation going out of control in the state if coronavirus cases continue to surge at the present rate. He also added that the government has not ruled out the possibility of lockdown if current situation persists. Also Read - 'Second COVID Wave Severe': Maharashtra CM Warns of Lockdown If Current Situation Persists | Key Points

Addressing the state on Friday evening, Uddhav Thackeray said, "if cases continue to rise, the administration can increase the number of ICUs, beds, ventilators but how will we increase the strength of doctors."

“Maharashtra is not hiding the reality of Covid 19 situations, we will not lie with our people. The facts should be put before people. I will not comment why in other states positive cases are low,” he added.

Here are key highlights from Maharashtra Chief Minister’s address:

I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current COVID19 situation prevails. People have become complacent: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

In the coming days, we aim to conduct 2.5 lakh RT-PCR tests daily: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

The second wave of the pandemic is more severe than the first one: CM Uddhav Thackeray said.

Maharashtra lowered its guards of late and crowding was reported at wedding ceremonies and public places.

“As far as the health infrastructure is concerned, we have been ramping up continuously, but where will we get doctors and healthcare workers? In January, there used to be 350 patients a day. But now, the number has gone up to 8,500 a day: Uddhav said.

There may be shortage of healthcare infrastructure if coronavirus cases continue to rise at alarming rate: Uddhav Thackeray

8,832 patients tested Positive today taking total cases to more than 4,32,000.