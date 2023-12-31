Home

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Reports 172 New COVID-19 Cases As State’s Coronavirus Infections Indicate Rising Graph

Maharashtra Reports 172 New COVID-19 Cases As State’s Coronavirus Infections Indicate Rising Graph

Talking about the JN.1 sub-variant of Omicron, Maharashtra reported 10 cases till Saturday.

Hyderabad: A healthcare worker conducts Covid-19 test, amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the country, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra COVID-19 Cases: The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra on Saturday stood at 172 with zero fatalities, said the health department. These fresh Coronavirus infections indicate a rising graph over weeks in the state.

Trending Now

The week from December 24 to 30 saw 620 cases compared to the preceding week from December 17 to 24 when only 103 infections were recorded. 19 cases each were reported from December 3 to 9 and from December 10 to 16.

You may like to read

Talking about the JN.1 sub-variant of Omicron, Maharashtra reported 10 cases till Saturday. These cases were from Thane, Pune, and Akola cities, and Pune and Sindhudurg districts.

Omicron XBB.1.16 is a dominant variant of COVID-19 and a total of 1,972 cases were reported, as per the health department.

As for the national figures, India reported a dip in the number of new COVID-19 cases, logging in 743 new infections, which is 54 less than the previous day. Now, the country is dealing with 3,997 active conditions.

Since COVID-19 hit the scene in January 2020, India has been hit with a staggering 4,50,12,484 cases.

Furthermore, the country has reported a total of 145 cases of the COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 as of December 28.

These cases were detected in samples collected between November 21 and December 18, 2023. The JN.1 subvariant is derived from the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.86 or Pirola, with Kerala being the first state to report a case.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.