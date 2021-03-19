Mumbai: Maharashtra on Friday recorded 25,681 new COVID-19 cases, the second highest one-day rise since the pandemic began last year, a health official said. The caseload in the state crossed the 24 lakh-mark to rise to 24,22,021. With 70 fatalities, death toll reached 53,208, the official said. Also Read - Shocking! Municipal School In Pune Receives Cattle Feed As Mid-Day Meal To Be Served To Students, Mayor Demands Probe

On Thursday, Maharashtra had set a new record of daily rise with 25,833 new infections being reported. On Friday, 14,400 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 21,89,965. There are 1,77,560 active cases now. Also Read - 'Lockdown An Option,' Says Uddhav Thackeray As COVID-19 Cases Rise Alarmingly in Maharashtra

Mumbai recorded 3,063 new cases (3,062 as per the city’s civic body), followed by 2,872 in Pune city and 2,617 in Nagpur city. Also Read - Maharashtra: Fresh COVID Restrictions Announced, Private Offices & Theatres to Function at 50% Capacity

Mumbai’s COVID-19 tally rose to 3,55,914, while 10 deaths took the fatality count to 11,569, as per the state government’s data. Mumbai division reported 5,737 new cases and 19 deaths, taking the cumulative caseload to 7,82,316 and death toll to 20,028.

With 1,27,147 tests carried out on Friday, the state has so far tested 1,80,83,977 samples for coronavirus. There are 8,67,333 people in home quarantine, while 7,848 are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 70 deaths, 43 occurred in the last 48 hours and 15 in the last week. Rest 12 deaths are from the period before the last week.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 24,22,021, new cases: 25,681, death toll: 53,208, discharged: 21,89,965, active cases: 1,77,560, people tested so far: 1,80,83,977.

(With inputs from PTI)