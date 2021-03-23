Mumbai: Maharashtra on Tuesday registered 28,699 fresh cases of COVID-19 taking the total caseload to 25,33,026. The state also recorded 132 deaths and 13,165 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the state stand at 2,30,641. Nagpur district reported 3,095 new cases, 2,136 recoveries, and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases: 1,99,771; Total recoveries: 1,63,081; Active cases: 31,993; Death toll: 4697. Also Read - Coronavirus in India: List of Cities That Have Imposed Lockdown-like Restrictions

To contain the spread of the virus, the Mumbai civic body has banned Holi celebrations, parties, or gatherings in public places, hotels, and resorts. Also Read - Sanjay Leela Bhansali Tests Negative For COVID-19, To Resume Work Soon

MHA has also issued a set of guidelines for the effective control of Covid-19. The guidelines, which will be effective from April 1, has asked states and Union Territories to enforce the ‘test-track-treat’ protocol and laid down containment measures. Also Read - Coronavirus State Guidelines For Holi: 5 Indian States Where Gatherings Are Banned This Year

It has also said governments should take all necessary measures to promote Covid- appropriate behaviour in workplaces and in public, especially in crowded places. It stated, “States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may impose local restrictions, at district/ sub-district and city/ ward level, with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19… All activities have been permitted outside Containment Zones and SOPs have been prescribed for various activities. These include: movement by passenger trains; air travel; metro trains; schools; higher educational institutions; hotels and restaurants; shopping malls, multiplexes and entertainment parks; yoga centres and gymnasiums; exhibitions, assemblies and congregations.”

It added, “The SOPs, as updated from time to time, shall be strictly enforced by the authorities concerned, who shall be responsible for their strict observance.”

Everybody above 45 years of age-eligible for vaccination from April 1: Government

The government has decided that everybody above 45 years of age will be eligible for vaccination from April 1. Announcing this, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said, “We request that all eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated.” He adds, “We request that all eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated.” Till date, only people above 60 years of age and those in the age group of 45-60 who have co-morbidities were eligible for vaccination.