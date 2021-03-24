Mumbai: The number of COVID-19 cases is on a rise in Maharashtra, the state of Wednesday registered 31,855 fresh cases taking the total caseload to 25,64,881. 15098 patients were discharged, and 95 people reported dead, taking the tally 22,62,593 and 53,684 respectively. Also Read - Rohit Saraf, Best Known For The Sky is Pink And Mismatched, Tests COVID-19 Positive, Under Self-Isolation

The fresh spike in cases came just three days after Maharashtra recorded its highest rise in a single day at 30,535 on 21 March 2021. Maharashtra had reached its peak on September 11 last year, with 24,886 cases. The death toll is pushed to 53,684 after recording 95 virus-related fatalities today, according to the daily health bulletin.

Mumbai, on the other hand, recorded 5,185 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, city's biggest ever single-day spike, and a nearly 48 per cent increase from the preceding period. According to the government data, the city reported six deaths linked to the virus in the same period.

This is the first time that Mumbai has reported over 5,000 cases in a single day.

On Tuesday evening the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation reported 3,512 new cases – an eight per cent increase over Monday. On Sunday, the city logged 3,775 new cases.