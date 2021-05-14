Mumbai: Maharashtra on Friday reported less than 40,000 cases of coronavirus. According to the data released by the state Health Department, Maharashtra reported 39,923 fresh cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours. With the latest figure, the active cases in the state stand at 5,19,254. Maharashtra also reported 53,249 discharges and 695 deaths in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Mizoram Extends Ongoing COVID Lockdown, Restrictions To Remain In Force Till May 24

On Thursday, Maharashtra reported a decline in the state's new Covid-19 caseload. The state reported 42,582 new Covid-19 cases as against 46,781 cases reported on May 12.

Maharashtra reported 850 deaths in 24 hours, while yesterday it had registered 816 deaths. The state fatality rate stood at 1.5% on Thursday.

On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 54,535 recoveries, taking state’s cumulative recoveries to 46,54,731, having an 88.34% recovery rate.

The state’s health department said that out of 3,05,51,356 laboratory samples 52,69,292 have been tested positive for Covid-19 until today.

Currently, 35,02,630 people are in-home quarantine and 28,847 people are in the institutional quarantine, the state’s health department added.