The state of Maharashtra on Tuesday witnessed another major spike in COVID-19 cases. As per the latest bulletin issued by the state's health department, Maharashtra reported 6,218 new cases, 51 deaths and 5,869 recoveries on Tuesday. With this, the state's total case tally has risen to 21,12,312, of which 20,05,851 have recovered. At present, there are 53,409 active cases and the overall Covid-19 death toll stands at 51,857.

Here are the key developments:

Parbhani district collector said owing to the high number of new Covid-19 cases being detected in the Vidarbha region, travel from Parbhani to Vidarbha has been banned till February 28.

The ban will come into effect from midnight today and will include private and public transport.

Heavy police deployment has been made at all entry and exit checkposts of the district to implement the travel ban.

People engaged in essential services and those in emergency will be allowed following an RT-PCR test.

Aurangabad authorities decides to impose curfew in the district owing to rising Covid-19 cases and people’ lax attitude towards Covid-19 protocol.

Maharashtra COVID-19 surge: Night curfew in Aurangabad till March 8

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases Over the past few days, night curfew was imposed in Aurangabad city between 11pm and 6 am till March 8, a senior police official said on Tuesday. Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta told reporters that the decision was taken after district, civic and police officials held a meeting during the day.

“A rise in COVID-19 cases is being observed in the city, and the administration has noticed that a lot of people are not complying with outbreak protocols like wearings masks, maintaining social distancing etc. So the decision was taken to impose night curfew from tonight,” Gupta said. He said the industrial sector, medical and emergency services, public transport etc are exempt from the night curfew.