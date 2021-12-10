Mumbai: Maharashtra reports 7 new cases of Omicron – 3 from Mumbai and 4 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation; total Omicron cases in the state at 17 now: Maharashtra Health DepartmentAlso Read - Mukesh Ambani Grandson Birthday: Mumbai Indians Stars Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya And Zaheer Khan Reach Jamnagar to Attend Bash | SEE PICS

Maharashtra reports 695 new cases, 631 recoveries, and 12 deaths today; 6,534 active cases. This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.