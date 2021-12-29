Maharashtra Omicron Latest News Today: In a sharp rise, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 85 fresh Omicron cases, taking the overall tally to 252, the state’s health department said in a statement. On the other hand, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made RT-PCR Test mandatory for air passengers arriving in Mumbai from the United Arab Emirates, saying a decision would be taken for 7-day home quarantine for them depending on the test report.Also Read - Rajasthan: COVID vaccination mandatory for entry in public places from Jan 31

The decision in this regard was taken after BMC Commissioner IS Chahal chaired a virtual meeting with civic officials, deans and medical superintendents of hospitals. Also Read - Covid-19 Negative Report Now Mandatory To enter Dehradun. Complete List Of Curbs Here

Maharashtra reports 85 new cases of #Omicron variant of Coronavirus State records 3,900 fresh COVID cases and 20 deaths today, taking total active cases to 14,065 pic.twitter.com/xcuTMKbYxV — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

Also Read - France Tops 2 Lakh Daily Covid Cases In New Grim Record

Corona cases: Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 3,900 fresh COVID cases and 20 deaths, taking total active cases to 14,065. On Tuesday, the state had reported 2,172 fresh coronavirus cases, up by 50 per cent from 1,426 infections recorded a day before, and 22 new deaths. With these additions, the state’s COVID-19 tally rose to 66,61,486, while the death toll increased to 1,41,476. On Monday, the state had recorded 1,426 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths.

Mumbai recorded 1,377 new COVID-19 cases, a steep rise by 70 per cent from a day ago, and one more death, according to a separate bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The Mumbai region, which comprises the metropolis and its satellite cities, recorded 1,680 new cases, followed by the Pune region (308), Nashik (67), Nagpur (48), Kolhapur (37), Latur (16), Aurangabad (10) and the Akola region (6).

Pune and Nashik regions recorded seven deaths each and Mumbai (five). Nagpur, Latur and Akola regions recorded one fatality each. Aurangabad and Kolhapur regions did not report any death linked to the infection.

BMC imposes fresh curbs: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday imposed fresh curbs and said the air passengers arriving in Mumbai from the United Arab Emirates will have to undergo an RT-PCR test, depending on which a decision would be taken for 7-day home quarantine.

On December 24, the civic administration had made RT-PCR tests mandatory for passengers landing here from Dubai,which has now been extended to the entire UAE.

Chahal has also asked officials to make separate arrangements of 500 beds each at NESCO and BKC Jumbo COVID-19 centres to quarantine international travelers who have no symptoms and do not need medical treatment, it said, adding that travelers ready to pay will be permitted to stay in the hotels.

“At the airport, regular RT-PCR tests should be performed on patients found to be infected with COVID-19 in the rapid test. If the test is negative, then segregation should be done as per prevailing rules. If the test is positive then the decision should be taken for isolation or hospitalization as per the prevailing rules. Samples of regular RT-PCR tests should be sent for genome sequencing,” the BMC said.

The BMC also added that Chahal has directed the administrative wards to appoint flying squads to ensure guidelines set for new year events, parties and celebrations are strictly followed.

Some police personnel may also be included in this squad after coordination with that department, the civic chief further said.