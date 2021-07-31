Mumbai: After Kerala, now Maharashtra became the second state in India to have reported the first case of Zika virus. A 50-year-old woman patient was found to have been infected with the Zika virus in Purandar tehsil in Pune district.Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown Update: Covid-19 Surveillance Guidelines Extended Till August 16, More Curbs Announced | Full Guidelines

"The first case of Zika virus reported in Maharashtra. A 50-year-old woman patient was found in Purandar tehsil in Pune district. The patient is doing fine," the Maharashtra health department said in a statement.

As per latest updates, the woman had been admitted to the Belsar primary health center in Purandar and has recovered and been sent home. According a report by News 18, none of her family members have contacted the infection so far.

The report suggested that based on suspicion, five samples had been sent for testing, out of which one was found positive for Zika.

After the incident was reported, the State quick response team visited the area on Saturday and spoke to locals about the necessary precautions. It has also put in place a stringent protocol to tackle it.

The development comes after five more people in Kerala on Thursday found to have been infected with Zika virus. With this, the total number down with the virus has gone up to 61 across the State.

Health Minister of the State Veena George, in a statement, said the five were residents of Thiruvananthapuram. “Tests conducted here and at Alappuzha, 147 km away, indicated that the five have contracted the virus,” she said.