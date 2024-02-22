Home

Maharashtra Resident Doctors Begin Indefinite Strike From Today: Check Their Demands, List Of Services To Be Affected

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors Central demand better hostel accommodation, a hike in stipend, and clearance of arrears.

Maharashtra Doctors Strike Latest Update

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors Central (MARD) has called for an indefinite strike from 5 PM on Thursday. The announcement about the strike comes as the result of unfulfilled demands and unresolved issues of these resident doctors in connection with the living and working conditions of resident doctors. Notably, this is their second strike of 2024. Around 8,000 resident doctors across the state will take part in the strike.

Earlier this month, the MARD had called for an indefinite strike from February 7. Nearly 450 resident doctors from BJ Government Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital had called for the strike, making their demands for better accommodation, hike in stipend and arrears clearance.

What Are Their Demands?

Better hostel accommodation.

A hike in stipend.

Clearance of arrears.

What MARD Said on Strike

Dr Abhijit Helge, MARD President, said that the Central MARD, had kept our faith in the government’s words and called off our strike multiple times previously, despite the distressing situation of resident doctors.

“We, the Central MARD, had kept our faith in the government’s words and called off our strike multiple times previously. Despite the distressing situation of resident doctors, the benefit of doubt was always given to the authority, and we entrusted them to do the right thing in timely manner to ensure the welfare of Resident doctors. However, regardless of our innumerable pleas, it seems our genuine concerns have fallen on deaf ears. Having been pushed to the limit by the cruel disregard towards the resident doctor’s legitimate demands, we, the Representative Body of the Resident doctors are left with no choice but to go on a pan-Maharashtra indefinite strike,” the letter from MARD said.

Will Emergency Services Be Affected

The medical association clarified that the emergency services will remain operational to ensure the provision of essential medical care to the people during the strike.

List Of Other Services To Be Affected

During the strike, it is expected that the routine surgeries and procedures will be affected at Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) as resident doctors of BJ Medical College will join the statewide indefinite strike. However, emergency services will continue to be provided in this hospital to ensure essential medical care during the strike.

