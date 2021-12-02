Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government on Thursday revised the guidelines for passengers arriving in the state. According to the new guidelines, the domestic flyers will either have to be fully vaccinated or compulsorily carry RT-PCR Test certificate showing negative result within 72 hours before boarding.Also Read - Rahul Dravid Turns Intermediary On Behalf of Virat Kohli-Led Team With BCCI For South Africa Tour Amid Omicron Variant Scare

“In the background of detection of “Omicron” variant of the COVID 19 virus in South Africa and some other countries, and its declaration as a Variant of Concern (VOC) by the World Health Organisation, Government of Maharashtra had promulgated guidelines for Air Passengers coming into Maharashtra state,” the government order reads. Also Read - Omicron Fear: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Has An IMPORTANT Message For All

According to the order issued by the Maharashtra government:

1. The restrictions imposed by the Government of India guidelines from time to time shall act as minimum restrictions to be imposed on all international and domestic air passengers. Also Read - 2 Omicron Cases Detected in India: Govt Urges All to Avoid Gathering, Not to Panic | Key Points

2. The following countries are categorised as “High Risk Countries”:

South Africa

Botswana and

Zimbabwe

3. The categorisation as “High Risk Countries” is a dynamic exercise based on evolving situation of “Omicron” variant of the COVID 19 and hence will be updated as required by Government of Maharashtra.

4. The following categories of Air Passengers shall be declared as “High-Risk Air Passengers”:

5. The Air Passengers who are coming from “High-Risk Countries” to Maharashtra;

6. The Air Passengers who have visited any of “High-Risk Countries” in past 15 days before arrival in Maharashtra.

7. Following restriction shall apply to only “High-Risk Air Passengers” in addition to those imposed by GOI: