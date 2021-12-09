Maharashtra School Reopening News Today: Shut due to COVID pandemic, the schools in Maharashtra’s Nashik city will reopen from December 13. An announcement to this effect was made by authorities on Thursday. Giving details to news agency PTI, the officials said that the schools for Classes 1 to 7 in Maharashtra’s Nashik city will reopen from next week.Also Read - 24 Nursing Students Test COVID Positive in Karnataka’s Bhadravathi, Hostel Sealed

It must be noted that the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) had earlier decided not to begin schools for Classes 1 to 7 in its jurisdiction on December 1 in view of the possible threat of the Omicron variant. Also Read - Mumbai Omicron Update: Only 2 of 211 Samples Show New COVID Variant Presence in Genome Sequencing. Here's What BMC Said

As per the data available, there are 1,85,279 students in Classes 1 to 7 in 504 schools in the NMC area and at least 60 per cent of parents have given their consent to resume physical classes. Also Read - Karnataka to Decide on Imposing Restrictions During Christmas, New Year After 1 Week, CM Bommai Gives Big Update

The schools for Classes 5 to 8 were reopened in September in rural areas and Classes 8 to 11 in urban areas.

The development comes at a time when Maharashtra recorded 893 new coronavirus positive cases and 10 deaths. The state, however, did not record any new Omicron variant case in the last 24 hours. With the fresh COVID-19 cases, the state’s overall infection tally reached 66,40,888 and the toll rose to 1,41,204, it said.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra had recorded 669 coronavirus cases and 19 fatalities. The state’s recovery rate stands at 97.72 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

Mumbai division, which comprises the city and satellite townships, reported 423 cases and two deaths. Pune division reported 271 new cases, Nashik division 90, Kolhapur 30, Akola 15, Nagpur 10, Latur 17, Aurangabad 29 and Latur division 25 new cases. Nagpur, Akola, Aurangabad did not report any fatality in the last 24 hours.